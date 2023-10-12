BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday marks one year since Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty. Their deaths continue to impact the Bristol community and beyond.

On Oct. 12, 2022, DeMonte and Hamzy were shot and killed in an ambush while responding to a 911 call. Investigators said Officer Alec Iurato, wounded in the attack, fired a single shot, killing the gunman. He recently returned to work, protecting a community forever grateful for his service and actions that night.

People have stopped by the police department on North Main Street to pay their respects, taking a moment to pause and reflect.

Over this last year, the city has grieved and leaned on one another to heal.

“The hurt never goes away,” Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said. “The sadness never goes away. It takes a lot of resilience for these officers to go out there and do their job — and do it extremely well.”

All are welcome to attend a candlelight vigil outside the police department Thursday night. The North Main Street area in front of the station will be closed at 6 p.m.

The vigil is expected to start at 7 p.m. Those attending can park in the parking garage behind City Hall or the parking lot across the street from the police department.

Bristol residents are also asked to light up their homes and businesses blue to show support and solidarity.