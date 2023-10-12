BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Thursday marks one year since Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty.

To their families, they were so much more than police officers. DeMonte was a husband, father of three, son and brother. Hamzy was a husband, son, brother and best friend.

News 8’s Dennis House spoke with three people closest to Hamzy: his sister, Donna Hamzy Carroccia, his best friend, Nate Leger and his wife, Katie Hamzy.

They told their story about the man they loved and lost and how much it hurts daily. Watch the video below.

Tune in to News 8 at 5 and 6 to hear more from Hamzy’s loved ones.