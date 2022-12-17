BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol community members had the chance to learn jiu jitsu while raising funds for the fallen Bristol police officers on Saturday.

The Super Seminar, which featured more than fifteen black belts from Ascension Athletics, was created to honor Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, who died in the line of duty earlier this year, as well as survivor Officer Alec Iurato.

During the seminar, guests had the chance to learn everything from gi and nogi jiu jitsu to open hand martial arts, as well as specific officer survival training. Ascension Athletics currently has jiu jitsu law enforcement groups like the Officer Survival Series and Invictus Law Enforcement Jiu Jitsu Collective.

The seminar was open to all jiu jitsu practitioners and required a minimum donation of $40.

All funds benefitted the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.