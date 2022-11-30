BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol police officer, who has been dubbed a local hero following the tragic double shooting last month, was honored by the WWE.

During a stop at Hartford’s XL Center, the WWE presented Officer Alec Iurato with a customized belt. The bedazzled belt features the Bristol police logo.

Photos courtesy Bristol PD

“The WWE has been not only a great support to our heroes Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy’s families, but also the Bristol Police Department,” Bristol police shared in a statement. “Thank you for your support. We appreciate YOU!”

The honor follows the tragic death of DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34. Both officers were fatally shot on Oct. 12 while responding to a call about a domestic violence situation between two brothers. Iurato, 26, who was wounded in the shooting, fired the shot that killed the attacker.