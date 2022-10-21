BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A local mental health business will offer free counseling to members of the Bristol community and police department after the tragic shooting of two officers.

Leonard Recchia owns WCT Health and Wellness in Bristol, as well as seven other mental health businesses across the state. WCT is just three doors down from the Bristol Police Department on North Main Street.

Following the tragedy in the city, which left two police officers dead and one wounded, Recchia said WCT will offer free services to the neighbors, family members of all sides, and any first responders.

The free services will include crisis, trauma, and PTSD debriefing.

Find out more about WCT and the services offered here or reach out at (203) 518-8218.