(WTNH) — The Miami Dolphins found their own way to pay tribute to the late Bristol police officer, Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, on Sunday according to its post on Twitter.

Florida’s NFL team was DeMonte’s all-time favorite. The Tweet stated that DeMonte had even arranged to attend the Dolphins’ Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings.

To honor DeMonte’s life of service, the team created a custom Dolphins jersey with DeMonte’s name inscribed on the back and shared the photo on social media.

It was hung in the team’s locker room before the big game.