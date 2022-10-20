NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Certain North Haven roads will be closed on Thursday and Friday in honor of services being held for the late Bristol police officer, Lt. Dustin DeMonte.

DeMonte, 35, as well as Sgt. Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a possible domestic violence situation. A third officer, Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also injured.

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda released a statement on Facebook that said on Thursday, Oct. 20, Clintonville Road will be closed from Pool Road to Route 5, Washington Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During this time private services will be held for the DeMonte family, who resides in North Haven, at the North Haven Funeral Home.

On Friday, Oct. 21, both Clintonville Road from Pool Road to Washington Avenue and Washington Avenue from Clintonville Road to the I-91 entrance (just past the CVS) will be closed from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

This will allow for DeMonte’s funeral procession to travel to Rentschler Field.

DeMonte and Hamzy will have a joint funeral service held at Rentschler Field on Silver Lane in East Hartford beginning at 11 a.m. Up to 50,000 attendees are expected to be at the funeral.

Freda has asked North Haven residents to avoid the closed roads during the mentioned times and to seek alternative routes if possible.

He also noted that the hearts of all North Haven residents go out to the friends and families of the two fallen officers, as well as those of Iurato.

“The entire Town of North Haven extends our heartfelt sympathy, prayers, and ongoing support to the entire Demonte [sic.] family, the Bristol Police Department, and the families of Bristol Officers Alex Hamzy and Alec Iurato,” Freda’s post read. “We will always support our men and women in law enforcement and we will always support our North Haven Police Department who so faithfully serve and protect our community.”