BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The suspect who fatally shot two Bristol police officers, and wounded a third, fired more than 80 rounds at them, according to the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General’s preliminary report released on Sunday.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were fatally shot while responding to a 911 call about a possible domestic violence situation between two brothers at a home on Redstone Hill Road. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also wounded.

The Preliminary Report

According to the report, the three officers responded to the home after receiving the 911 call that authorities believe 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher made. They spoke to Brutcher’s 32-year-old brother, Nathan, at the side door and ordered him to show his hands and step out of the house.

As Nathan stepped outside, Brutcher opened fire on the officers from behind, shooting more than 80 rounds, according to the report.

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released parts of Iurato’s body camera footage. The two-minute video starts with Iurato saying, “Shots fired, shots fired, more cars, send everyone.”

After being shot in the leg, Iurato made his way around the house and back to a police cruiser. As he reaches the cruiser, several gunshots ring out.

The footage shows Iurato — his face reflected in the cruiser’s window — brace his service weapon on the vehicle, taking aim and firing once. Someone yells, “He’s down,” before Iurato radios in that Brutcher is down.

Brutcher died from a gunshot wound to the neck with spinal cord injuries, authorities said. His brother was also wounded that night. Sources told News 8 on Monday that Brutcher’s brother has since been released from the hospital.

DeMonte and Hamzy died of multiple gunshots, according to the office of the chief medical examiner.

The state inspector general’s office said although the investigation is in its preliminary stages, the evidence so far showed Iurato’s shooting was justified.

“Although some details of the investigation remain to be determined, it is evident from the evidence collected so far that Officer Iurato’s use of deadly force was justified,” the report reads.

Body Camera Footage

News 8 has released an edited portion of Iurato’s body camera video. Some viewers may find it disturbing.

DeMonte and Hamzy were also wearing body cameras. The state will not be releasing the footage from those cameras because they believe it would be “an unwarranted invasion of the personal privacy of Sergeant DeMonte and Officer Hamzy, who are both victims of homicide.”

What led to the shooting?

Police told News 8 that the 911 call to the home was made to deliberately lure officers to the home.

Earlier that night, police were called to a bar called Bleachers for a dispute, according to sources, who have not clarified the nature or cause of the dispute. It was there that police came into contact with the suspect, Nicholas Brutcher.

A car belonging to either Brutcher or his brother was towed from the bar.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed to News 8 that Brutchter used an AR-15-style weapon in the shooting. Authorities seized 14 guns that were legally registered before they were outlawed in 2013 and were, therefore, grandfathered, sources told News 8.

It’s unclear if Nathan Brutcher will be charged in the case.