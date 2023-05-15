BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A statewide baseball tournament will hold a very special meaning this year.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference dedicates its baseball state tournament each year to an individual closely connected to high school baseball. This year’s tournament will be dedicated to fallen Bristol police Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte.

DeMonte, a 2005 graduate of Middletown High School, was a catcher and pitcher for the MHS baseball team. The CIAC said his friends recalled him as a “quiet leader who led by example.”



Dustin DeMonte in uniform playing ball in the park with kids in Bristol – Photo Credit: DeMonte Family

Last year, DeMonte was killed alongside Sergeant Alex Hamzy during an ambush attack in Bristol. DeMonte left behind his wife and three children.

To honor DeMonte, the MHS have been sporting patches on their jersey sleeves with the letter “51” — DeMonte’s uniform number in high school.

#51 patch Middletown High School baseball team is wearing this season to honor Dustin – Photo Credit: Jason Serra

The CIAC baseball state finals will kick-off on June 9 and run through June 10 at Middletown’s Palmer Field. A brief ceremony will precede the game, honoring DeMonte and his family.