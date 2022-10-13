BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers lined the walls of Bristol Eastern High School for a vigil Thursday night, ushering in a community as it honored two policemen killed in the line of duty.

Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, were shot and killed Wednesday night while responding to a call for a reported domestic violence between two brothers. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also shot. He underwent surgery and has been released from the hospital.

“Alex joined the police force because he wanted to help people, and to have him murdered, he was murdered,” Robin Euglow said. “To have him murdered is just devastating.”

The suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. His brother was also shot and taken to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

State police said that it appears the 911 call that drew them to the house was made so Brutcher could ambush the officers.

“And that’s what these heroes did last night, they answered a call to duty, and they responded without hesitation, and that’s what they did every night before that, and that’s what all of our officers do and will continue to do day after day,” Bristol Chief Brian Gould said.

Hamzy, who spent eight years on the force, once attended Bristol Eastern High School. Demonte had been with the department for a decade.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered flags to fly at half-staff to remember the officers.