BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil planned Thursday evening will honor two Bristol officers killed in an ambush one year after their deaths.

Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12, 2022. Investigators said Officer Alec Iurato, wounded in the attack, fired a single shot, killing the gunman.

All are welcome to attend the candlelight vigil, planned for 7 p.m. Thursday in front of the police department. Those attending can park in the parking garage behind city hall, or across the street from the police department.

Bristol residents are asked to light up their homes and businesses blue to show support and solidarity.

The vigil will be livestreamed in the player below.