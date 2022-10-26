BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Many say Bristol will never be the same after two officers were killed in the line of duty. So, how will the city heal?

News 8’s Dennis House sat down with Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould and Mayor Jeff Caggiano on Wednesday.

“You know, this is significant,” Gould said. “So, we’re taking it day by day, and it’s going to be day by day, but it’s going to be a long process. But, you know, we’re very well supported with our community and our families and friends, and other law enforcement agencies. So, it’s you know, together we’ll get through this.”

“I think we take the energy that we’ve seen and that commitment for the community to support these officers,” Caggiano said. “And we make sure that we continue to move that forward. We don’t want that to be a one-week or a two-week process.”

