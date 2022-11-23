BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A heartfelt message of gratitude from the Bristol Police Department and Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife ahead of Thanksgiving.

It’s been a tough time for the brave men and women in blue as they and their community mourns the loss of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

On Wednesday, Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould and Laura DeMonte, wife of Dustin, shared a special message.

“Please hug your spouse, kiss your children and love each other without reservation always,” Laura said. “Be thankful for the little things in life. Never take a day for granted and remember our men and women in blue and all who serve and sacrifice for our country and our communities every single day.”

“Thank you again,” Gould said. “To all of you, be safe, be well and be kind. It’s a privilege for the Bristol Police Department to serve on the front lines. Bristol Strong. Bristol Police Department Strong.”

