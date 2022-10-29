WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Halloween Weekend is well underway with spooky festivities taking place across the state, including the Trail of Terror, a popular haunted attraction in Wallingford.

The trail sold out every weekend this season. Volunteers work year-round to put together a trail of jump-scares, creatures and screams!

“A lot of the volunteers come down during the summer and they try to pitch in and set up new, different scenes. The trail itself, the pathway changes every year,” said Kim Edwon, one of the volunteers.

This trail has the classics: creepy clowns and werewolves, but this year the new additions include Monsters Inc. and Toy Story. Edwon says the best scares are the ones least expected.

“You’ve got the bigger, the stronger people who are walking through but when you get a scare on them, they just scream and run and it’s fantastic,” she said.

Most of the proceeds go to local charities in Wallingford. This year, organizers say they will be donating the money to local special needs organizations.

“The help isn’t always there that needs to be there. So, I think that’s a big void that we can fill,” said Wayne Barneschi, the owner of the Trail of Terror.

The Trail of Terror has donated more than $2 million over the 28 years it’s been open. And it’s all because of the 300 volunteers who spend their time scaring for a good cause.

“We try to open the doors to anybody who wants to come in here, maybe they’re not welcome somewhere else. And we want them to come here and be welcome and find a home and they have,” said Barneschi.