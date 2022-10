WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a crash involving a train and a tractor-trailer in Waterbury on Monday.

Waterbury police said just before 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of 260 Railroad Hill Street.

An MTA passenger train and a tractor-trailer collided. According to police, the driver of the tractor-trailer and several passengers on the train reported minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.