NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a train and a car on Mill Road on Tuesday afternoon.

North Haven Fire Department said two people were inside the car and are both being transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The train is carrying non-hazardous material, according to the North Haven Fire Department. The train did not derail, but drivers should expect delays in the area while police investigate.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.