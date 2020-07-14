Train travel in Hartford picking up steam after slowdown amid COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Train travel is starting to pick up steam…slowly.

Between March and April, Rich Andreski, the Bureau Chief for Public Transportation at the CTDOT, said just five percent of riders were still hopping on trains. Now, they’re up to around 20 percent.

Just this week, the Hartford line added more trains too. At the height of the pandemic, they were down to around 10 trains. Now, 22 are now running every day.

From New Haven to New York, the busiest trains are around 30 percent capacity.

Workers are still doing daily cleanings, crews have to wear masks and they’re running more trains than needed to give people space.

“One of our goals is to maintain capacity for social distancing, so we have more trains than we really need in normal times, but we’re providing more service because we want to provide ample room on board,” said Andreski.

The only lines that were ever suspended were Danbury and Waterbury. 

Danbury is up and running again, while Waterbury is still shut down for servicing. Andreski said since ridership was so low, it would be a good time to speed up construction.

