CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Tee times for round three of the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands have been changed for Saturday, according to the PGA.

Tee times will now start at 10:45 a.m. and go until 12:45 p.m. due to forecasted inclement weather, according to a tweet from PGA Tour Communications.

Officials said groups will go off in threesomes from both 1 tee and 10 tee starting at 10:45 a.m.

The last group is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m.

Gates at the Travelers Championship will open at 9:30 a.m. and hospitality at 10 a.m.