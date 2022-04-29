HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s Bushnell Park is not only the oldest publicly-funded park in the nation, but it’s also home to hundreds of trees that improve Hartford’s air quality.

Cherry Blossoms are in full bloom at Bushnell Park at the same time volunteers took hours away from screens to get dirty and nurture trees.

“Those big trees are doing so much to make our air quality better, to make it actually cooler in the city, so it’s really important that we are doing this work,” said Patrick Doyle, executive director of KNOX.

Travelers employees and city workers are partnering with tree enthusiasts at the KNOX Foundation to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.

“Making sure they get good mulch and watering and care, pruning that they need so they can get established and serve the park and everyone here in Hartford for generations to come,” Doyle said.

The mission is two-fold: protect existing trees and restoring by planting new trees. Some 50 workers from Travelers tended to younger trees Friday while Eversource crews pruned the big ones.

“It’s a beautiful day, the sun is shining. Most people are back in our officers here in Hartford. It’s so nice to be volunteering in person together,” said Rachel Bader, Travelers Assistant Vice President of Multinational.

KNOX along with the Bushnell Park Foundation, they’ll be planting about 50 trees this spring. They’re even planning to put some mulch around this historic Charter Oak.