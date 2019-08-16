Travelers face delays during nationwide customs outage

(ABC News, WTNH) — Travelers are facing significant lines at airports across the country from what U.S. Customs and Border Protection is calling a “temporary outage” with its processing systems.

UPDATE: CBP spokesman Matt Leas says the systems are back up and running.

JFK Airport tweeted out that Customs and Border Protection systems at JFK are also back online. They warn customers of delays due to the outage.

ORIGINAL: According to a CBP statement, the agency said it’s “taking immediate action to address the technology disruption.”

“CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online,” the statement said. “Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

A government official says there’s no indication that this was a malicious attack on the network “at this time.” A CBP official said only airports were affected Friday afternoon, not other ports of entry.

The customs line at Dulles International Airport is seen here.

Several airports have also tweeted about the disruption, including major hubs like LAX and JFK. Sea-Tac Airport in Seattle tweeted around 5:40 p.m. EST that systems were back online but it wasn’t immediately clear if this was the case nationwide.

Customers posted pictures and videos showing long lines waiting to be processed through customs.

#womenintech just arrived in the #USA for networking events and we’re all blocked at #customs pic.twitter.com/HGMvwUJqX3 — Women in Tech (@WomenInTechOrg) August 16, 2019

Officials say Bradley Airport has not been impacted by the outage.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.