Travis Scott reportedly sued over Astroworld concert in Houston

HOUSTON (NewsNationNow) — Rapper Travis Scott is facing at least one lawsuit by a concertgoer who was injured during Friday’s deadly Astroworld tragedy in Houston, which left eight people dead and dozens injured.

According to Billboard, Astroworld attendee Manuel Souza filed a lawsuit against Scott on Saturday, as well as organizer ScoreMore and Live Nation, over the deadly festival. The lawsuit called the incident a “predictable and preventable tragedy.”

So far, Scott, ScoreMore, and Live Nation have not commented publicly on the lawsuit. On Saturday, Scott said he was “devastated” by the deadly chaos of his Astroworld Festival performance.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld Festival performance,” Scott said in a video statement.

Around 50,000 people attended the first night of the two-day event, but as the timer counted down to Scott’s performance, the crowd began pushing forward.

The eight people who were killed were said to be between the ages of 14 and 27. The dead, according to family members, included a 14-year-old high school student; a 16-year-old girl who loved dancing; and a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton.

Survivors of the chaos said they were battered by the rampaging crowd, which caused them to fear for their lives.

“All of a sudden, your ribs are being crushed. You have someone’s arm in your neck. You’re trying to breathe but you can’t,” said Niaara Goods, 28, of New York, who told the Associated Press that she had to bite a man to get him to move so she could escape.

Goods also said scores of injured people had to be removed with gurneys and wheelchairs after she got to safety.

Security also bore the brunt of the chaos, with Houston’s police chief saying that a security officer had to be given Narcan after being pricked with a needle and passing out.

Scott has come under fire for continuing to perform after noticing someone passed out during the performance, as seen in videos posted to Twitter. In the video, Scott asks the crowd to back up while security tended to the unconscious person.

The videos also show the crowd chanting “stop the show! stop the show!” and one woman even going up to a concert worker to try to stop the show.

LOOK: There’s a lot of chatter about what Travis Scott knew and saw during his Astroworld concert in Houston where at least 8 people died.



Here’s what clips posted to Twitter show us. pic.twitter.com/rZw3I7ENmb — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) November 6, 2021

Other Twitter users who said they were at the show criticized the handling of the event, citing the lack of enough security and prepared medical staff. Others placed the blame on frenzied fans for their behavior.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with Scott’s second child, responded to the tragic events Sunday.

“I just want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram stories.

She added, “my thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.” She also expressed support “for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

SZA, who also performed that night, said she was speechless over the fatalities.

Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives 😔🙏🏾 — SZA (@sza) November 6, 2021

Scott said he supports the investigation into what happened to help find answers about the tragedy.

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need,” he said. “Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

People with information related to the deaths are asked to contact Houston police.