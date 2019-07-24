1  of  2
Treating mosquito bites

(WTNH) — We are in the thick of mosquito season, and doctors have some simple ways to soothe that itchy bite.

The most simple thing to do is apply a cold compress for ten minutes. Calamine lotion creates a cooling sensation that should stop itching as well.

If those don’t work, try hydrocortisone cream. It contains small amounts of a chemical that reduces inflammation, redness, and swelling.

Lastly, preventing a bite is key. Cover up, use repellent, and be extra careful around dawn and dusk.

