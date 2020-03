(WTNH)– Amateur astronomers have discovered what’s called a “teardrop star.”

It’s unique because it is ‘chemically peculiar’ meaning that it is ‘metal poor’ and pulsating on just one side. This gives it the unique teardrop shape.

The star is nearly twice the mass of our sun and it is only a mere 1,500 light-years from earth.

The image was picked up on the NASA space satellite named “Tess.”