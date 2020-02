(WTNH)– The producers of the ‘Bachelor’ are casting a new generation of singles with a dating show for seniors.

The producers of the dating show are looking for singles in their golden years looking for love.

The casting call says they’re seeking active and outgoing available men and women.

You have to be 65 and up and ready for a committed relationship with a more mature cast.

We’ll see if we still get the same level of drama…