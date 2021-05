NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When Tanika Campbell was on her way to her job in the Elm City Saturday morning, she saw an unusual object in motion on the road.

The West Haven resident spotted what she believes to be a coyote speeding down Interstate-95 in the middle lane, taking Exit 48 to downtown New Haven alongside her vehicle.

Campbell posted the moment to social media, instantly going viral, getting around 300 Facebook shares in 8 hours.