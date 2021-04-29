Chipotle giving free burritos to health care workers. Here’s how to get one

(NEXSTAR) — Chipotle would like to treat our nation’s health care heroes to lunch.

The fast-casual restaurant chain recently announced plans to give 250,000 burritos to medical professionals across the U.S. as a thank-you for their hard work amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Health care workers can redeem their free burritos by applying online starting at 10 a.m. PST on April 29, while supplies last.

In addition to free burritos, Chipotle has organized a “virtual thank-you wall” where social media users can share their words of appreciation for the country’s medical workers. Fans wishing to share their thanks can tag their favorite frontline heroes on Chipotle’s Instagram, Facebook or TikTok posts.

“Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the health care community,” Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer of Chipotle, said in a press release.

Chipotle has also announced a new gift card program benefitting the American Nurses Foundation. For every customer who purchases a special limited-edition gift card through May 9, Chipotle will match and donate 10% of the amount to the foundation and up to $250,000 total.

Further details and terms of Chipotle’s burrito giveaway can be found at Chipotle.com/HealthCareHeroes.