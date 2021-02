(WTNH) — Connecticut’s very own groundhog, Phoebe, says we will have six more weeks of winter.

Phoebe stood in while the museum searches for the next Chuckles. Chuckles X died in October 2020.

Officials said Chuckles X was blind so Phoebe actually helped her with her predictions.

Due to the snow, the museum will be closed to the public for the rest of the day.

Punxsutawney Phil will also emerge from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania to make his prediction, starting at 6:30 a.m.