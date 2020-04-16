Conspiracy in Middletown hosting virtual cocktail competitions

Breaking News
As much as we all miss going out, our bars and restaurants are missing us, too — and they’re finding new ways to keep in touch with their community.

Now, a craft cocktail bar is bringing people together by hosting virtual cocktail competitions.

Conspiracy in Middletown kicked off the new series Wednesday night. Here’s how it works: Two mixologists come up with their cocktails ahead of time and Conspiracy portions on the ingredients so you can buy a drink kit to bring home. Then, you make the drinks at home while the bartender walks you through it live on Facebook. At the end, you vote on your favorite. 

Conspiracy’s cocktail competition kit (Photo courtesy of Conspiracy)

“We thought that was cool that the judges are the customers,” said co-owner Mark Sabo. “You get to make it yourself and the bartenders will teach you a little bit of their tips and tricks and techniques.”

The bartenders win prizes, too, including gift cards for food. 

Conspiracy plans to hold these competitions every other week, so stay tuned for more craft cocktails.

(Photo courtesy of Conspiracy)

