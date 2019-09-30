Country music superstar Toby Keith donates all-terrain wheelchair to veteran who lost legs in Afghanistan

Country music recording artist Toby Keith performs on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 5, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

(ABC News)– A Pittsburgh man who lost both his legs while serving in Afghanistan received a life-changing gift from country music legend Toby Keith.

Last night was an amazing night presenting an all-terrain trackchair to Marine Cpl Brandon Rumbaugh in Pittsburgh, PA! We can’t say enough about @tobykeith and what he does for our Veterans and Service Members.



Brandon, we thank you again for your service and sacrifice! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q1dCqPoA5i — The Independence Fund (@IndyFund) September 29, 2019

The “Red Solo Cup” singer teamed up with The Independence Fund, a nonprofit that helps empower severely-wounded veterans, and gifted a $16,000 all-terrain trackchair to retired Marine Cpl. Brandon Rambaugh.

“While with the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines in Afghanistan, Brandon stepped on an IED as he was carrying a Marine to safety, resulting in the loss of both of his legs. Following his retirement, he was awarded a Navy Commendation Medal with a V for Valor,” The Independence Fund shared in a Facebook post.

One thing we know for sure about Toby Keith is that he loves his American Soldiers! 🇺🇸Toby showed his gratitude for… Posted by The Independence Fund on Saturday, September 28, 2019

Rambaugh received VIP backstage passes to Keith’s show Friday night, spent time with the country music singer and received the new wheelchair on stage in front of the packed Highmark Stadium.

Ketih also gave the veteran another gift, his personal star spangled banner acoustic guitar.