Country music superstar Toby Keith donates all-terrain wheelchair to veteran who lost legs in Afghanistan

(ABC News)– A Pittsburgh man who lost both his legs while serving in Afghanistan received a life-changing gift from country music legend Toby Keith.
The “Red Solo Cup” singer teamed up with The Independence Fund, a nonprofit that helps empower severely-wounded veterans, and gifted a $16,000 all-terrain trackchair to retired Marine Cpl. Brandon Rambaugh.
“While with the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines in Afghanistan, Brandon stepped on an IED as he was carrying a Marine to safety, resulting in the loss of both of his legs. Following his retirement, he was awarded a Navy Commendation Medal with a V for Valor,” The Independence Fund shared in a Facebook post.
Rambaugh received VIP backstage passes to Keith’s show Friday night, spent time with the country music singer and received the new wheelchair on stage in front of the packed Highmark Stadium.
Ketih also gave the veteran another gift, his personal star spangled banner acoustic guitar.