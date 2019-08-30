Crew members help boy with autism during flight

(WTNH)– Some flight attendants stepped up to help out a family.

Crew members and passengers on a United Airlines flight helped a boy with autism. Four-year-old Braysen usually loves to fly, but he was having a lot of trouble on this particular flight.

His mother says he took off his seat belt before takeoff, saying he wanted to sit on the floor screaming preventing the flight to take off.

His mother says the passengers were very welcoming and the crew moved him to first class and helped calm him down.