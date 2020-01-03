Dry January trend is growing… but is it for you?

After the excess of the holidays, you may want to kick off the new year with a little cleanse and taking a step away from booze is one place to start.

“Dry January”, or abstaining from alcohol for the month, has become increasingly popular over the past couple of years.

“It’s not surprising,” Dr. Frank Mongillo said of the trend, “because people kind of look at their health habits and things they want to change in the new year and evaluating your relationship with food and alcohol makes a lot of sense.”

Some of the immediate benefits: consuming fewer calories not to mention saving money. You may even find yourself more energized and productive.



“A lot of the times you’ll get dehydrated the next day, a lot of it is the lack of sleep,” said Mongillo, adding that stomach problems and fatigue often snowball into being less productive day after drinking too much.

But what do you drink instead? How about a mocktail…Lifestyle expert and mixologist Brian Balthazar is proof that zero-proof can be just as fun

“You don’t always need to have booze in every drink for it to be amazing,” Balthazar said as he walks through the steps of a cranberry apple spritz.

It has two simple ingredients — cranberry apple juice and a lightly sweetened sparkling water — plus an apple fan garnish to top off the fun, alcohol-free drink.

But, can one month without alcohol make a difference?

“I’m not sure if taking a month off is going to change your overall health but I think it’s a good time to look at how alcohol affects your weight, how it affects your sleep,” said Mongillo, “and it may change your habits for the rest of the year so I think that’s where the potential benefit is.”