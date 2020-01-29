Fairfield first grader goes viral for reviewing Shirley Temples on Instagram

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A local Shirley Temple taste tester has gone viral!

The Shirley Temple King (@theshirleytempleking) travels to local and chain restaurants across Connecticut and surrounding states to sample their fizzy cherry drinks.

The first grader even put Frank Pepe’s to the test…Let’s put it this way: they have award winning pizza, but Shirley Temples?

The King looks for specific features in each mocktail, like the presence of real cherries, the ginger ale to cherry flavor ratio, and the amount of fizz.

He also mentions from time to time that he prefers his Shirley Temples served in glass instead of plastic.

Earlier this week he posted a video saying he’s gained thousands of followers overnight. Now, he’s brought in over 106,000 followers.

The young foodie started documenting his reviews on Instagram around August 2019.

Time Magazine says the famous drink was named after child actress Shirley Temple. The young actress was at the Brown Derby restaurant in Hollywood when she reportedly saw the grownups drinking old-fashioneds with the maraschino cherry and wanted one for herself. The waitstaff later brought out a “teetotal version for her.”