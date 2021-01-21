Feel the Bern…ie memes: CT leaders get in on social media trend featuring photo of Sen. Sanders taken by CT-native photographer

(WTNH) — If you’ve been on social media the last 24 hours, you may have seen more than a few memes featuring Senator Bernie Sanders (VT-I) all bundled up with mittens, slouched cross-legged in his chair at the outdoor Presidential Inauguration ceremonies for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

According to the Greenwich Time, the original photo was taken by Newtown High School graduate, photographer Brendan Smialowski, 40, who “has traveled with President George Bush to the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, with President Barack Obama to Nelson Mandela’s funeral, and with President Donald Trump to his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone.”

Greenwich Time reports Smialowski currently works for the wire service Agence France-Presse.

The trending hashtag on Twitter #berniemittens features memes showing Smialowski’s photo of Sanders superimposed in places he wouldn’t normally be but could be based on the slouching position he is in in the inauguration snapshot.

For example, some have ‘memed’ the Vermont senator in still shots from the movie ‘The Breakfast Club’, on the Iron Throne from HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’, in album covers with the Spice Girls, within paintings of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and even on a New York City subway.

Lawmakers and leaders in Connecticut have even gotten in on the trend.

Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont posted a meme of Sanders superimposed in one of his daily COVID-19 briefings, saying, “We tried to turn the AC down for this press conference back in June. Sorry, Bernie.”

New Britain Mayor Erin Steward joined in with a pic of Sanders on the iconic New Britain Beehive Bridge.

Even the Hartford Yard Goats got some pics in featuring Sanders in the crowd at a Yard Goats game.

Even the News 8 team got in on the fun:

News 8’s own Shaynah Ferreira posted a Sanders meme, too, this time showing him sitting behind her as she reported from a local election results watch party in a hotel ballroom.

