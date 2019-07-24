Forever 21 sent diet bars with some plus-sized orders

(KRON) — The popular clothing store Forever 21 is under fire for including Atkins diet bars with some online plus-sized orders.

Now customers are saying they feel body-shamed.

Several shoppers took to social media Tuesday, complaining about the surprise addition to their order.

The company responded to the claims by saying sometimes it includes free samples with online orders — and in this instance, the diet bars were in orders of all categories and sizes.

YES shame on me for ordering from @Forever21 but why do they have to push diet food on me?? It came with an Atkins bar?? pic.twitter.com/l8OWoMZw5P— chloe (@wtfxchloe) July 23, 2019