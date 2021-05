(ABC News) — A 28-year-old French artisan is using snail slime to create an anti-aging, skin-healing soap.

Damien Desrocher has raised about 60,000 snails right in his backyard- and began making that soap back in December.

If you’re wondering, he says he extracts the snail mucus by tickling them with his thumb.

He says it takes about 40 snails to produce 15 bars of soap. Damien hopes to make 3,000 bars of that soap this year.