“I survived 2020”: New Avery’s Beverages soda inspired by iconic year

Trending on WTNH -

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Just because we’re into a new year doesn’t mean we can just forget about what we all went through last year; Avery’s Beverages Soda certainly isn’t.

RELATED: Moving on from 2020: Waterbury small business owner hopes for a happier new year

They have introduced a new soda flavor called “I survived 2020.” It has a bitter lemonade flavor. The label looks back at the year to remember, or forget, including COVID-19, the election, and the Asian giant “murder” hornets!

“It’s been a heck of a year, and we thought we needed to commemorate it somehow. And actually, the idea came from a couple of our customers,” said Rob Metz, General Manager of Avery Beverages Soda.

RELATED: Avery’s Beverages releases ‘Biden Berry’, ‘Trump Tonic’ soda flavors Election Day 2020

The bottle’s design was created by local artist Dori Dougal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

"I survived 2020": New Avery's Beverages soda inspired by iconic year

News /

Southington fire crews rescue injured hiker at Ragged Mountain

News /

Skiers ride into 2021 at Ski Mount Southington

News /

6 displaced after Hartford fire on Magnolia Street

News /

Hartford PD disciplines 'all Major Crimes Division supervisors' due to text message incident

News /

Small plane lands gear-up at Bradley Int'l Airport; no injuries

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss