“I survived 2020”: New Avery’s Beverages soda inspired by iconic year

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Just because we’re into a new year doesn’t mean we can just forget about what we all went through last year; Avery’s Beverages Soda certainly isn’t.

They have introduced a new soda flavor called “I survived 2020.” It has a bitter lemonade flavor. The label looks back at the year to remember, or forget, including COVID-19, the election, and the Asian giant “murder” hornets!

“It’s been a heck of a year, and we thought we needed to commemorate it somehow. And actually, the idea came from a couple of our customers,” said Rob Metz, General Manager of Avery Beverages Soda.

The bottle’s design was created by local artist Dori Dougal.