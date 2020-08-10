It’s a statewide celebration; Today is National Connecticut Day!

(WTNH) — We’re celebrating a very special National Day today; It’s National Connecticut Day!

This is a very real holiday brought to us by the National Day Calendar.

On this day, Aug. 10, Americans recognize the contributions of Connecticut, the fifth state to join the USA. This region was first permanently settled way back in 1633 by Puritans from Massachusetts.

Colonial Governor Jonathan Trumbull was the only Governor who supported independence.

Celebrate the day by visiting one of CT’s open state parks or reading up on Connecticut history.