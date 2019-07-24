1  of  2
It’s National Tequila Day!

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– It may be only Wednesday morning but it’s 5 o’clock somewhere!

That’s because Wednesday is National Tequila Day!

The spirit is traditionally used in margaritas, as well as plenty of other cocktails.

Tequila comes from a succulent called the blue agave, which grows in Mexico’s jalisco state.

Mexican law says the drink must come from jalisco to legally be labeled tequila.

According to USA Today, Chili’s, Margaritas Mexican Restaurants, and On the Border are all offering tequila drink deals to celebrate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

