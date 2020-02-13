Laugh, shop or throw an axe: Here are 8 alternatives to a traditional Valentine’s Day

Not in a relationship? Looking for alternative ways to spend Valentine’s Day? Here are 8 ideas for outings Friday and the weekend.

Are you crabby this Valentine’s Day? If yes, the Mystic Aquarium is inviting you to donate $25 to become a hero for a horseshoe crab!

Or, maybe you need a laugh! Take in the Galentine’s Day Show — Thursday evening — at Sea Tea Improv Comedy Theater in Hartford featuring Girl Prov.

Burgers never disappoint! So, all day and night Friday, check out the Anti-Valentine’s Party at Plan B in West Hartford featuring cocktail specials and a DJ.

How about making a love connection? Head to Tavola 153 in Hartford on Friday night to participate in For the Love of Cupid Speed Dating.

Or, go shopping, make cards or twirl a hula hoop on Saturday afternoon at the Galentine’s Day FriendFest at EBM Vintage in New Haven. It’s about wellness and fun!

And, sweets are always a hit! Check out the Chocolate and Wine Pairings, also for Galentine’s Day, on Saturday at Old Heidelberg in New Haven.

Release some Valentine’s stress this weekend at Pine and Iron in Hartford or New Haven for axe throwing at it’s best. Pick a target, let it fly!

And, here’s a softer option. How about practicing a little self-care? The Spa of Essex — and other area spas — are offering specials throughout the month.



And, don’t forget: Saturday is Singles Awareness Day. So, go ahead, gather some friends together for a fun activity like indoor rock climbing or a trip to the casinos.

