Kentucky (WTNH) — A man in Kentucky found an effective but dangerous way to melt snow and ice on his driveway.

In a video he posted on Facebook, Timothy Browning donned a bathrobe, slippers, and a helmet while wielding a flamethrower in what appears to be an homage to the character of Cousin Eddie in the 1989 film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”.

Browning said he shared the video because he thought it would be funny. And, as you can see in the video, it got the job done.