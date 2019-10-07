Mattel introduces ‘Judge Barbie’ doll

Breaking News
(CNN Newsource) — All rise. Her honor Barbie is headed into the courtroom.

Mattel is introducing ‘Judge Barbie’ complete with a traditional black robe and tiny gavel.

Judge Barbie comes in four different skin tones with four different hairstyles. She’s also sporting a lacey white collar that looks a lot like the one Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg wears.

This ‘Barbie Career of the Year’ doll has a mission to inspire girls.

The global head of the Barbie brand Lisa McKnight says just 33 percent of sitting U.S. state judges are female. She hopes the new doll will eventually increase that number.

McKnight says she hopes girls will enjoy playing with the dolls and imagine themselves protecting the rights of others.

