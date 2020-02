(CNN) — You know that feeling when you come home and your whole house smells like something delicious is being cooked up in the kitchen?

Well, now you can have that continuous smell of a cheeseburger!

McDonald’s is making a pack of candles with the scent of a quarter pounder. The pack of six includes aromas of the bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef. You can burn them individually or all at once.

The candles aren’t for sale yet but will soon be on their website.