News 8’s Keith Kountz and Alyssa Taglia ‘Flip the Switch’

(WTNH) — Earlier Tuesday on Good Morning Connecticut, News 8’s Keith Kountz and Alyssa Taglia took on the Flip the Switch TikTok Challenge.

You might be asking: What is the Flip the Switch Challenge? The trend kicked off on the social media platform TikTok. The challenge involves song artist Drake’s single ‘Nonstop,’ specifically one of its lyrics “I just flip the switch.” At that part of the song, the people in the video swap clothes or goofy positions for a fun-filled video!

The trend has even reached celebrities like J. Lo and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

Spot the difference?