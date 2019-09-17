1  of  3
Prince Harry, Meghan head to Africa: 5 things to watch on 1st tour with Archie

FILE – In this Monday, March 11, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Guinness World Records said Wednesday, April 3 that a new Instagram account opened by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is the fastest-ever to gain 1 […]

(ABC News)-– Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are back from summer vacation and Meghan’s maternity leave in a big way.

The royal couple is heading to Africa next week and bringing baby Archie with them, marking their first official overseas trip as a family.

The family will arrive in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 23, and depart for the U.K. on Oct. 2.

Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa! 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ‘Waves for Change’ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • “We look forward to seeing you soon!” • Photo ©️ PA images / Tim Graham – Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert

The Sussexes’ South Africa trip is on behalf of the U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office, according to Buckingham Palace. Harry will also visit Malawi and Angola during the family’s trip, and will also undertake a “working visit” to Botswana.

Here are five things to watch as Sussex mania descends on South Africa, a region Harry has called “a second home.”

Baby Archie sightings!

Archie will be one of the youngest royals to travel on an official trip overseas. He was born in May so will be nearly 5 months old as he joins his parents in South Africa.

Harry and Meghan are bringing Archie’s nanny with them on the trip.

Buckingham Palace has not revealed when, or if, Archie will join Harry and Meghan at official events, but we’re hoping there will be at least a few sightings of the young royal.

Moments tied to Princess Diana

Prince Harry will make a poignant visit to Huambo and the same location where his mother, the late Princess Diana, was famously photographed visiting a de-mining site and visiting with landmine victims.

PHOTO: Diana, Princess of Wales wears protective body armor and a visor while visiting a landmine minefield being cleared by the charity Halo in Huambo, Angola, Jan. 15, 1997.
Diana, Princess of Wales wears protective body armor and a visor while visiting a landmine minefield being cleared by the charity Halo in Huambo, Angola, Jan. 15, 1997.more +

The area where Harry will visit is now a busy area with schools and shops, a far cry from the scene his mom saw in 1997.

He will be greeted in Huambo by the same official, Gov. Joana Lina, who was the official host for Princess Diana’s visit, according to Buckingham Palace.

Harry will also visit the Huambo Orthopaedic Centre, which Diana visited in 1997.

“The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Meghan’s focus on empowering women

Fresh off the debut of Meghan’s Smart Set fashion collection designed to empower women, expect to see the duchess championing women in South Africa, too.

Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London…Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity – in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo – are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet – a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space. • “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project – placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other – another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of” – The Duchess of Sussex The collection – which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year! For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, this 1:1 model allows customers to directly support the Smart Works women by playing a part in their success story – how they look and more importantly, how they feel. Photo © @JennyZarins

She is scheduled to host events focused on female entrepreneurs and leaders and women and girls’ health and education during the 10-day tour.

Meghan had one of her biggest moments on the couple’s last major overseas tour, right after their 2018 wedding, when she declared “feminism is about fairness” during a speech in New Zealand.

A celebration of young people

Meghan, 38, was named in March as vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, an organization that supports and connects young leaders in the Commonwealth, which includes countries in Africa.

Harry, 35, was named Commonwealth Youth Ambassador last year by Queen Elizabeth.

While in South Africa, the duke and duchess are expected to participate in events focused on young people and issues of concern to them, like employment, mental health and the environment.

On the environment, Harry will reveal a new initiative during the trip, Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy. The initiative is described by Buckingham Palace as a “three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta.”

Harry and Meghan’s personal attachment to Africa

Africa is where Harry whisked Meghan away a few weeks after the couple’s first date in 2017.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars,” Harry said in a post-engagement interview last year. “She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic, so then we were really by ourselves, which I think was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other.”

Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA

Harry, who established his charity, Sentebale, in the African country of Lesotho in 2006, also included a piece of Botswana in Meghan’s engagement ring. The main stone in Meghan’s ring is sourced from Botswana, while the diamonds surrounding it are from the jewelry collection of Harry’s mother.

Harry has also said in previous interviews that Africa will always have sentimental value to him because Africa is where he and Prince Charles and Prince William went to “get away from it all” after Diana’s death in 1997.

