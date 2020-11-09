Red Lobster is offering Cheddar Bay Biscuit gift boxes for the holidays

(NEXSTAR) — Red Lobster announced Monday that it is offering limited-edition gift boxes filled with its beloved Cheddar Bay Biscuits this holiday season.

“Whether you’re searching for a unique gift to give a loved one you can’t physically be with, or looking to reward yourself for finishing a tough year strong, our Cheddar Bay Biscuit gift boxes are guaranteed to serve up some much-needed warmth and comfort this holiday season,” Deanna Kotch, Red Lobster’s marketing vice president, said in a statement.

The holiday biscuit boxes will be available online starting Nov. 16. They will cost $1 more than an unboxed half-dozen order of biscuits, and they can be picked up from the restaurant or delivered to your door where available.

Though six of these popular biscuits equate to a total of 970 calories, it may be a welcomed indulgence for many folks. After all, if not during the decadence of the holidays, then when?

Last year, the seafood restaurant chain created an ugly Christmas sweater with a special pocket to keep the biscuits warm.

Red Lobster is also offering holiday seafood party platters this year that the restaurant chain says “will turn anyone into a holiday hero – regardless if the celebration happens virtually or in real life.”

The platters are also available for to-go or delivery orders.