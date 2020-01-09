Taco Bell to start offering $100,000 salary jobs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Run, not walk to Taco Bell if you’re looking for a job!
The fast-food chain announced it will soon be offering store managers at some stores a competitive salary of $100,000 to help attract and retain workers, Bloomberg reports.
The owner of Taco Bell, Yum! Brands, said it will also begin offering new roles for workers who want more leadership experience but don’t want to be managers.
The higher salary will reportedly be tested in select U.S. restaurants in the Midwest and Northeast.
According to Taco Bell, current salaries for general managers at company-owned Taco Bell stores are between $50,000 and $80,000.
