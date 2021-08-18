New Adventurefuls™ Girl Scout cookie joins lineup for 2022 season nationwide

NEW YORK (WTNH) — Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) has announced a new cookie to their lineup for 2022: Adventurefuls.

GSUSA describes the cookie as, “An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program…An incredible taste of adventure in every bite.”

The cookie will be introduced next season alongside classics and favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®/Caramel deLites®.

Also new this year, GSUSA announced new Cookie Business badges that “help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie® platform.”

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org for more information.