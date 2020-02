(WTNH) — The Broomstick Challenge is sweeping the internet right now! (Pun intended)

The claim is that a gravitational pull, for one night only, will allow your broom to stand on its own.

The viral claim isn’t entirely true, however. The bad news is, there’s no special gravitational pull, and there was no announcement from NASA either.

The good news is you can do this any day of the year!

Report It

News 8’s Suzie Hunter balancing a broom in the WTNH studio on Feb. 11, 2020

Report It

Report It

You can submit your Broomstick Challenge attempts to reportit@wtnh.com.