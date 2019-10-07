Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
Live Now
Senator Blumenthal questions FAA about vintage plane safety exemptions

The McRib is back at some McDonald’s

Trending on WTNH -

by: KLAS

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(KLAS) — The infamous McRib barbecue-flavored pork sandwich will be sold once again at some McDonald’s restaurants.

The sandwich, which often gets mixed reviews, will be available for a limited time starting Monday at 10,000 restaurants.

The McRib was introduced in 1981 but pulled from the menu after poor sales in 1985. However hardcore McRib lovers wanted it back so the restaurant releases it periodically, usually in the fall season.

You can go to this website to find out the nearest location that is selling the McRib.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss