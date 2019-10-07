The McRib is back at some McDonald’s

(KLAS) — The infamous McRib barbecue-flavored pork sandwich will be sold once again at some McDonald’s restaurants.

The sandwich, which often gets mixed reviews, will be available for a limited time starting Monday at 10,000 restaurants.

The McRib was introduced in 1981 but pulled from the menu after poor sales in 1985. However hardcore McRib lovers wanted it back so the restaurant releases it periodically, usually in the fall season.

You can go to this website to find out the nearest location that is selling the McRib.