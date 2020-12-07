Top YouTube Videos of 2020

(WTNH) — Personal stories, break-up vlogs, light-hearted comedy, and inspirational news items were among the top videos trending on YouTube this year.

The pandemic impacted viewers’ choices. Top videos included pandemic-specific content such as Dude Perfect’s “Quarantine Stereotypes”, lockdown cliches, and actor John Krasinski’s “Good News Network”.

Culture and Trends Manager for YouTube Maddy Buxton explained, “This year’s list really shows the ways that creators innovated under extremely challenging circumstances. And we also saw audiences coming to YouTube in search of content that met very specific personal needs, whether that was finding sources of levity and entertainment or connection through social gaming or content that reflected their emotions and really continued conversations that were taking place around them in the world at large.”

Some of the most popular videos this year included comedian Dave Chappelle’s take on police brutality and racial injustice and Ricky Gervais’s monologue from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards way back in January.